Teenage Girl Fatally Shot in Chino Valley ID'd; Man Arrested
Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot near Chino Valley and say a man has been arrested in the case.
Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 19-year-old Johnathan Rice of Chino Valley is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.
It was unclear Monday if Rice has a lawyer yet.
Sheriff's officials say Aneesa Williams of Chino Valley was declared dead at the scene Sunday evening after being shot in the head.
They say Rice was among a group that was having a party east of Chino Valley and allegedly drinking alcohol.
Authorities say Rice had a revolver and was reportedly firing the gun randomly.
At one point, while the group was inside the bed of a pickup truck, authorities say Rice fired a shot that struck Williams.