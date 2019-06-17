Teenage Girl Fatally Shot in Chino Valley ID'd; Man Arrested

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot near Chino Valley and say a man has been arrested in the case.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 19-year-old Johnathan Rice of Chino Valley is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was unclear Monday if Rice has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say Aneesa Williams of Chino Valley was declared dead at the scene Sunday evening after being shot in the head.

They say Rice was among a group that was having a party east of Chino Valley and allegedly drinking alcohol.

Authorities say Rice had a revolver and was reportedly firing the gun randomly.

At one point, while the group was inside the bed of a pickup truck, authorities say Rice fired a shot that struck Williams.