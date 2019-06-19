Coconino County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Teen Missing From Williams Area

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenage girl from Red Lake, near Williams.

Authorities say 15-year-old Mercedes Sanez, who also goes by Takyra, was last seen Tudsay, June 18th, at the Quality Inn in Williams. They believe she may be trying to get to phoenix. Sanez is described as African American, 5'4" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and bleach bonde hair. She was last seen wearing green camouflage pants, a green or tan hoodie, carrying a black backpack and a teddy bear. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928)774-4523, or Silent Witness at (928)774-6111.