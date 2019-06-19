Law Enforcement Searching For Missing Arizona Woman

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing woman from Chandler who now believed to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Authorities say Laura Rowley, 41, was last seen Tuesday, June 18th, leaving her apartment in Chandler. She was believed to have gone to Sedona, then to Albuquerque, New Mexico, as of late yesterday. An update from the Chandler Police Department says she is currently believed to be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, driving a gray 2015 Toyota Sequoia, Arizona plate -CLR1245. Rowley is 5'4", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a baseball cap and a black 2-PAC t-shirt. Rowley suffers from paranoid delusions and seizures. She is on prescribed medication. Anyone with information or a possible sighting of Rowley is urged to call 911.