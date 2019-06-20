© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

California Condor Hatchling Confirmed at Vermillion Cliffs National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 20, 2019 at 5:32 AM MST
california_condor_hatchling.jpeg
AllAboutBirds.com
/

A baby California condor has been spotted in far northern Arizona.

The Peregrine Fund says one of its biologists confirmed the nestling last week at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. It's the first hatching of a California Condor in the wild during the current breeding season.

The Peregrine Fund says the condor likely is two months old. California condors are making a comeback in the wild three decades after they were on the brink of extinction. The first birds raised in captivity were released at Vermilion Cliffs near the Arizona-Utah line in 1996.

As of December, more than 88 were flying in Arizona and Utah. Baby condors typically make their first flight after six months but might stay in the nesting area for up to a year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News California CondorVermillion Cliffs National MonumentPeregrine Fund
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content