KNAU and Arizona News

Immediate Evacuation Orders For Roosevelt/Roosevelt Lake Area Residents

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 20, 2019 at 2:43 PM MST
woodbury.jpg

The Gila County Sheriff's Office has ordered the immediate evacuation of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake areas as the Woodbury Fire continues to grow. 

Authorities say do not wait to leave the area. If you are unable to evacuate, call 911 for assistance. A temporary shelter facility has been established for residents and small animals at Lee Kornegay School on Ragus Road in Miami, AZ. Livestock are being sheltered at the Gila County Fairgrounds. For those unable to evacuate livestock, officials say paint phone numbers on the animals for future identification before turning them loose. For more information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

