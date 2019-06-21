AZ Wildlife Officials Move To Ban Coyote Killing Contests

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has voted to ban organized contests where hunters try to kill the most coyotes or other predators for prizes.

Friday's 4-0 vote bans contests that require registration and a fee and award prizes for killing the most coyotes or other fur-bearing animals or predators. The ban needs final approval by a council appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Coyote-killing contests have drawn the ire of activists in recent years. The Oregon Legislature is considering a law banning the practice, and New Mexico banned them in April.

The ban approved Friday doesn't apply to lawful hunting of predators or other fur-bearing animals.

The environment group Center for Biological Diversity hailed the vote but said it remained concerned that loopholes will allow some contests to continue.