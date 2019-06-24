Woodbury Fire Grows Over the Weekend

The Woodbury fire outside of Superior, Arizona has grown to more than 96-thousand acres. It’s about 25-percent contained.

900 people are currently working the blaze that remains under investigation. Over the weekend, fire crews were challenged by gusty winds and hot daytime temperatures.

Officials say although the fire has grown in overall size…no additional homes and businesses in the area have been asked to evacuate the area.

The Woodbury Fire has been burning for more than two-weeks and it has required authorities to close parts of the Superstition Mountains and campgrounds along State Route 188.

Officials have told the Arizona Republic they anticipate the fire to be fully contained by July first.