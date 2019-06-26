Head of U.S. Customs And Border Protection Resigns

HOUSTON (AP) — Activists welcome the departure of John Sanders as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Sanders resigned Tuesday amid an uproar over the discovery of migrant children being held in pitiful conditions at one of the agency's stations in Texas.

In an interview last week, Sanders blamed the problems on a lack of money and called on Congress to pass a $4.5 billion emergency funding bill. The House approved the legislation Tuesday night, but GOP leaders in the Senate have a different bill.