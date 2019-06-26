© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Head of U.S. Customs And Border Protection Resigns

By Associated Press
Published June 26, 2019
HOUSTON (AP) — Activists welcome the departure of John Sanders as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Sanders resigned Tuesday amid an uproar over the discovery of migrant children being held in pitiful conditions at one of the agency's stations in Texas.

In an interview last week, Sanders blamed the problems on a lack of money and called on Congress to pass a $4.5 billion emergency funding bill. The House approved the legislation Tuesday night, but GOP leaders in the Senate have a different bill.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
