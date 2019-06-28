Firefighters Making Progress in Battle Against Woodbury Fire

The Woodbury wildfire near Superior, Arizona is nearly 68% contained after it has charred more than 123-thousand acres in the Superstition Mountains.

Hot weather and windy conditions will present a challenge to fire crews working the blaze through the weekend. Officials say smoke from the fire has been greatly reduced over the past few days.

Fire crews will be monitoring fire activity on the north flank of the fire Friday. Officials say unmanned aircraft will be used on the north end of the fire to determine fire line temperatures. On the eastern and southeast ends of the fire perimeter crews will be mopping up where necessary.

The human-caused fire that was reported on June 8th is under investigation.

Some homes and campgrounds near Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake were evacuated as a safety precaution but residents have since been allowed to return to their property.

Officials say they are concerned the areas scarred in the flames could be susceptible to flooding during monsoon rain storms.