KNAU and Arizona News

Memorial Service Held for 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 1, 2019 at 6:15 AM MST
A memorial service was held in Yarnell, Arizona yesterday to mark the sixth anniversary of the deaths of 19 Granite Mountain Hot Shot firefighters who lost their lives battling a wildfire near Yarnell in 2013.

Prescott is the town where the Hotshots were based.

Phoenix media report that a new Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park is being planned near the fire site….and will include an amphitheater and a display that will tell the story of the fire.

At yesterday’s ceremonies…the names of the fallen firefighters were read with a moment of silence.

