Orme Fire Burning Southeast of Dewey Threatens Homes

Crews on the Prescott National Forest are battling a fire roughly six miles southeast of Dewey.

The Orme Fire was first reported at Thursday at 11:35 a.m., and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.

Multiple crews and a variety of aircraft are on scene working to contain the fire.

Winds are pushing the fire to the north and east, which a release says is endangering homes and ranches in the area.

Prescott National Forest says local law enforcement is in contact with residents whose property is near the fire.

Orme Road is closed to the public south of Highway 169 due to the fire



