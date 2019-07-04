© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Orme Fire Burning Southeast of Dewey Threatens Homes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 4, 2019 at 4:26 PM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Facebook
Crews on the Prescott National Forest are battling a fire roughly six miles southeast of Dewey.

The Orme Fire was first reported at Thursday at 11:35 a.m., and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.

Multiple crews and a variety of aircraft are on scene working to contain the fire.

Winds are pushing the fire to the north and east, which a release says is endangering homes and ranches in the area.

Prescott National Forest says local law enforcement is in contact with residents whose property is near the fire.

Orme Road is closed to the public south of Highway 169 due to the fire

 

wildfirePrescott National ForestYavapai CountyYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019
KNAU STAFF
