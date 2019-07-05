Chinle Man Missing in Northwest Wyoming

Search and rescue crews in west-central Wyoming spent the Fourth of July searching for a 21-year-old man from Chinle who is believed to be missing in the Snake River.

Teton County officials say a shoe belonging to Averin Scott was found near the river in the Jackson area.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports rescue teams used jet boats to search the river Thursday while dog teams searched the riverbank.

Sheriff's Sergeant Clay Platt says Scott was living and working in Teton County for the summer. He was last seen late Wednesday.