Orme Wildfire Continues to Spread Near Dewey

Authorities say a wildfire near Dewey/Mayer has grown to about 12-hundred acres.

The Orme fire was reported Thursday in the Prescott National Forest. Officials say they blaze is moving through grass and shrubs and its being pushed across the landscape by gusty winds.

Authorities say Orme Road…south of Highway 169 has been closed while firefighters work the blaze. We have no official word about how this fire started and its still unclear how much of the fire has been contained.

Residents in the area have been told by authorities to be ready to evacuate if needed. There are a few remote cattle ranches and homes near the fire’s path.