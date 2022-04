Starbucks Apologizes After Requesting Tempe Police Officers Leave the Store

Starbucks is apologizing after an employee reportedly asked six police officers to leave or change their location in one of the company's shops in a Phoenix suburb because another customer reported feeling unsafe.

Starbucks said it has "deep respect for the Tempe Police Department" and was apologizing "for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place" during the July 4th encounter.

The Tempe Officers Association said the officers had just bought their drinks and were standing together before their shift started when a barista made the request for a customer.

The association called the request “offensive and disheartening.” Association President Rob Ferraro called it perplexing that someone would feel unsafe when officers are around.

The Police Department said it hoped it was an isolated incident.

The situation has sparked heated debate on social media. Supporters of the police have launched a boycott Starbucks campaign on Twitter.