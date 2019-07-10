Search For Chinle Man to Continue in Western Wyoming

Searchers plan to keep looking for a Chinle man who has been missing for a week in western Wyoming.

Twenty-one-year-old Averin Scott has been spending the summer with an uncle.

Relatives say they haven't seen Scott since July 3, when they were getting ready for bed in a rental house near the Snake River. The next day, relatives found Scott's phone, wallet, keys and fishing rod at the house and one of his shoes by the river.

Searchers have been looking for Scott by boat and on foot and telling paddlers to keep an eye out for the 5-foot, 7-inch, 150-pound man with long, black hair.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports efforts have been scaled back but authorities plan another organized search Thursday and Friday.