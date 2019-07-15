Body of Missing Chinle Man Found in Wyoming's Snake River

Wyoming authorities say a boater found the body of a northern Arizona man in the Snake River 10 days after he was reported missing.

Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson says the boater called police Sunday afternoon and search and rescue responders pulled the body of 21-year-old Averin Scott out of the water a couple of hours later.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports crews had been searching the area since Scott went missing July 4.

He had been spending the summer with an uncle and was staying in a rental house near the Snake River.

Relatives found Scott's phone, wallet, keys and fishing rod at the house and one of his shoes by the river. Officials say his body was found about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of where he probabaly fell in.