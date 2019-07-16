Burnout Operations Near Lake Mary Expected to Cause Heavy Smoke

Officials on the Coconino National Forest say work to build control lines around the Newman Fire will likely cause heavy smoke in the area near Upper Lake Mary through Thursday.

The lightning caused fire was first reported July 11 and is estimated to be 275 acres in size. It is three miles south of the lake.

Crews will conduct burnout operations that will allow the fire to reduce fuels in a 22,150-acre planning area.

A release from Coconino National Forest says smoke could be heavy along Lake Mary Road and other roads in the area.

It will also likely be visible in Flagstaff, Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park.

The Narrows day-use area and Lake View Campground are temporarily closed, and the closure area around the fire is likely to increase in the coming days.

