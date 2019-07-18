Managers on Cellar Fire Call Thursday Night Community Meeting

The team overseeing firefighting efforts on the Cellar Fire will hold a community meeting tonight in Prescott Valley.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 at Glassford Hill Middle School. It will also be live-streamed via the Prescott National Forest’s Facebook page.

Thursday's updates show the fire is smaller than previous reports stated, having burned around 6,500 acres.

The new Type One Incident Management Team has also revised its strategy on the fire, saying it is going for full suppression in areas where crews can safely do soYavapai County’s Code Red emergency notification system asks members of the community of Pine Flat to be ready to evacuate or pre-emptively evacuate, while the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King have been told to closely monitor news about the fire.

There are no evacuations currently in effect.

