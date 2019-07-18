© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mandatory Evacuation Ordered for Pine Flat Due to Cellar Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published July 18, 2019 at 5:28 PM MST
cellar0716.jpeg
Inciweb
/

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for the community of Pine Flat in the southern portion of the Prescott National Forest as the Cellar Fire grows.

An emergency center is set up at Prescott High School, and anyone needing assistance can contact the sheriff’s office by calling 928-771-3260 or 911.

Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Wilson said the order affects roughly 30 residents. He did not know the distance between the fire and Pine Flat, a remote area with rugged terrain.

No messages have been issued regarding changes in conditions for the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King have not changed

At last notice, those communities were given 'ready' warnings on the county's Code Red emergency notification system, which asks residents to closely monitor news and information sources for updates.

More information on the fire is expected at a community meeting being held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Prescott National Forest's Facebook page.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Prescott National ForestYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019Cellar Wildfirepine flat
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content