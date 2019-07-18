Mandatory Evacuation Ordered for Pine Flat Due to Cellar Fire

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for the community of Pine Flat in the southern portion of the Prescott National Forest as the Cellar Fire grows.

An emergency center is set up at Prescott High School, and anyone needing assistance can contact the sheriff’s office by calling 928-771-3260 or 911.

Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Wilson said the order affects roughly 30 residents. He did not know the distance between the fire and Pine Flat, a remote area with rugged terrain.

No messages have been issued regarding changes in conditions for the communities of Walker, Groom Creek, Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Indian Creek and Crown King have not changed

At last notice, those communities were given 'ready' warnings on the county's Code Red emergency notification system, which asks residents to closely monitor news and information sources for updates.

More information on the fire is expected at a community meeting being held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Prescott National Forest's Facebook page.