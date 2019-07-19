© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Commission Nominates 5 for Court of Appeals Vacancy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2019 at 1:52 PM MST
A state commission has nominated four Maricopa County Superior Court judges and a lawyer in private practice for appointment by Gov Doug Ducey to fill an Arizona Court of Appeals vacancy.

The nominees recommended by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments from among 11 applicants include Judges Cynthia J. Bailey, David B. Gass, Joseph P. Mikitish and Joshua D. Rogers and attorney Andrew M. Jacobs.

Bailey, Mikitish and Rogers are Republicans while Gass and Jacobs are Democrats.

The vacancy on the appellate court's Phoenix-based division was created by Ducey's April appointment of Justice James P. Beene to the state Supreme Court.

The division hears cases arising in Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties. A division based in Tucson hears cases arising elsewhere in the state.

