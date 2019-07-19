Firefighters Clearing Along Senator Highway Ahead of Cellar Fire

Fire crews in the Prescott National Forest cleared brush along a forest road in front of a wildfire and also worked along its edges while trying to keep it away from homes.

Officials say the lightning-caused Cellar Fire was ignited Sunday about 16 miles south of Prescott. A Friday morning update shows it has grown to nearly 7,300 acres.

Crews are using mechanized equipment to clear brush and other vegetation along the east side of Senator Highway, a mostly dirt road that travels from Prescott to the area near Crown King.

Other crews worked the fire's flanks, and aerial drops were made on the fires northeastern corner.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for the community of Pine Flat, but American Red Cross spokesman Dave Knoer tells the Associated Press that nobody showed up at a shelter at Prescott High School.