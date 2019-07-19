© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters Clearing Along Senator Highway Ahead of Cellar Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published July 19, 2019 at 1:34 PM MST
cellar_briefing.jpeg
USFS
/

Fire crews in the Prescott National Forest cleared brush along a forest road in front of a wildfire and also worked along its edges while trying to keep it away from homes.

Officials say the lightning-caused Cellar Fire was ignited Sunday about 16 miles south of Prescott. A Friday morning update shows it has grown to nearly 7,300 acres.

Crews are using mechanized equipment to clear brush and other vegetation along the east side of Senator Highway, a mostly dirt road that travels from Prescott to the area near Crown King.

Other crews worked the fire's flanks, and aerial drops were made on the fires northeastern corner.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation for the community of Pine Flat, but American Red Cross spokesman Dave Knoer tells the Associated Press that nobody showed up at a shelter at Prescott High School.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Prescott National ForestYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019Cellar Wildfirepine flat
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content