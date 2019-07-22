Museum Fire North of Flagstaff Continues to Spread

A wildfire north of Flagstaff continues to spread. The Museum Fire was reported Sunday at 11 a.m. and it has grown to about 1,000 acres Monday morning moving across ponderosa pine forest. It's prompted authorities to call for recreation evacuations and pre-evacuations for some neighborhoods.

3:30pm update: EVACUATION ORDER FOR MUSEUM FIRE: The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order ("Go") for all persons living, working and accessing a home from Mount Elden Lookout Road. Also included in the evacuation order are all residents east of Weatherford Road with access on Mount Elden Lookout Road. The evacuation goes into effect at 6pm until further notice in order to support burnout operations and to prevent the fire from coming into these neighborhoods.

2:30 p.m. update: The following areas and neighborhoods have been added to the “Set” stage (pre-evacuation): West of Weatherford Rd, North of 180, Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest and Locket Meadows.

10:30 a.m. update: The following areas and neighborhoods have been added to the “Set” stage (pre-evacuation): West of Hwy of 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station Office.

A map showing areas under 'Set', or pre-evacuation notice due to the Museum Fire as of 11:00am on July 22.

Other areas that continue to be under “Set” (pre-evacuation) are the areas of Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Hwy 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates all of Timberline communities including, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates.

Coconino County Sheriff, Flagstaff Police and other Law Enforcement personnel will be going through these neighborhoods to let people know of the “Set” stage and to be ready for future evacuation orders. All Flagstaff residents should be in “Ready” stage.

Coconino County officials say an evacuation notice has been issued for recreational areas of Forest Road 420/Schultz Pass Road to U.S. Highway 89 near Mount Elden Lookout Road and from Schultz Pass Road to private land. Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for an area of Schultz Pass Road to Friedlein Prairie.

According to Coconino County emergency managers, several neighborhoods are now in the "set" stage of pre-evacuation: Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Hwy. 89 and Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates all of Timberline communities including, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates.

Also, upper eastside neighborhoods in Flagstaff including Cedar Hills, Shadow Mountain, Christmas Tree, Skyline, Swiss Manor and Upper Greenlaw should be in the "Ready" stage or "prepare now."

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff at 3950 E. Butler Avenue.

Smoke will be visible in the Flagstaff area throughout the day today.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey says his office is remaining in close contact with emergency officials working to contain the Museum Fire and he adds the state is dedicated to sending additional resources when and if needed.