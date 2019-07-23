Museum Fire Morning Update

A Type I Incident Management Team has assumed control of the Museum Fire, now at approximately 1,800 acres. Evacuations remain in place for some neighborhoods, while others are under pre-evacuation notice.

Burnout operations conducted through the night. Fire has burned approximately 1,800 acres as of Monday night.

Evacuation orders ("Go") remain in place for all persons living, working and accessing a home from Mt. Elden Lookout Rd. That includes all residents east of Weatherford Rd. with access to Mt. Elden Lookout Rd.

Pre-evacuation orders ("Set") remain in place for areas west of Weatherford Rd., north of Highway 180, Peak View Country Store, Magdalena, Kelly McCoy, Forest Hills, Valley Crest and Lockett RAnches. Also in the "Set" stage, Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, north and west of Highway 89, Silver Saddle, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, all of the Timberline communities, including Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates, as well as west of Highway 89 from Railhead north to Townsend-Winona, including the KOA Campground, Christmas Tree Estates and the U.S. Forest Service Peaks Ranger Station.

Reports this morning of scam callers telling residents they need to evacuate. Beware of these calls. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirms they are NOT calling residents to evacuate. All evacuation notices will come through the Coconino County Emergency Notification System. If you're not already signed up for those alerts, you can do so at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

The Coconino Humane Association has taken in close to 200 animals affected by the fire, including animals from the Petco store on the eastside of Flagstaff. They are in need of short-term foster families to care for some of the shelter animals in order to make room for animals being evacuated from the "Go" area. If you are able to foster, or you can donate meals and other supplies to the Humane Association, please call 928-526-1076.