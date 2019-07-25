© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Thieves Steal $5K In Equipment From Firefighting Truck

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2019 at 2:01 PM MST
us_fire_admin.jpg
U.S. Fire Administration
/

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Police say more than $5,000 in firefighting equipment was stolen from a U.S. Forest Service truck stationed in Arizona to respond to wildfires.

 

The Kingman Daily Miner reported Wednesday that someone broke into the Ford F-550 fire response vehicle while it was parked at a Kingman hotel on July 20.

Police say several locked compartments were forced open.

The items stolen include two chain saws and four bags of assorted firefighting equipment.

Police ask for people with information about the theft to contact the department.

The firefighting crew has been stationed in Kingman for several weeks.

news_donate_23.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press