KNAU and Arizona News

Museum Fire Volunteer Center Opens in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 26, 2019 at 6:25 AM MST
AAVolunteer.jpeg
volunteer-referral.com
/

A volunteer Coordination Center for the Museum Fire is set to open this morning in Flagstaff.

The United Way of Northern Arizona along with Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff, will open the center at eight o’clock Friday morning. It is located at the Coconino County Health and Human Services department building at 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff. It will be open through the weekend and until further notice.

People who are interested in helping citizens who are affected by the Museum Fire, and the potential flooding impacts, should report to the center. Volunteers will be trained and deployed to help people in the community who need assistance with sandbags and other Museum Fire and flood related issues. If people have trucks and/or trailers, they are encouraged to bring them.

Requests for volunteer support will be taken at the Coconino Call center (928-213-2990). People interested in volunteering, and who have further questions, should call the UWNA (773.9813 ext. 219), email volunteer@nazunitedway.org or text volunteernow to 51555. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

