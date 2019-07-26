Poetry Friday: Trail As Muse

It's been a tough week in Flagstaff as we watch the Museum Fire burn on Mount Elden and in the Dry Lake Hills. Some of the area's most beautiful and beloved trails are in the fire zone: the Brookbank Trail, the Sunset Trail and Rocky Ridge, to name a few. It's uncertain yet how much damage they may have sustained, but what is certain is that trails are where many of us go to find joy, solace and inspiration. For KNAU listener Mark James, it's where he composes poetry. This week, he celebrates the trail as muse, with an original poem called, Finding the Rhythm.

MJ: You know, when I’m out there, especially by myself, and I’m on a trail, you’re so enmeshed in nature it’s almost inescapable to start having some effect from this exposure; whether it be plants, whether it be the sky, whether it be the cold air. But all these elements kind of coalesce to start stirring something inside of me.

This poem is called, Finding the Rhythm. This was created during a run that I did, but of course, I couldn’t write it while I was running. I had to try to preserve some of the inspiration so that when I found myself at a place where I could write that I still had something to write about.

Credit Mark James / KNAU listener Mark James trail running

This is called, Finding the Rhythm. Here it goes:

It started with the breath of effort, of motion,

of finding the rhythm of footfall on solid ground,

With the relentless beat, my senses were cast into the interface of earth, chill air and early light. The light that penetrates tall pines to cast mesmerizing shadows.

These long tree shadows pointed the way forward.

And it felt like all directions were possible, all directions were forward.

And the guide was the music in my ears.

Yes, in my earbuds.

This was not a travesty;

This was my muse, the music, the lyrics.

I want to celebrate the lyrics and the wail, the painful, gut-wrenching,

ecstatic sound of saxophone with, or without, words, telling a story that

synchronized with the orchestra of motion, of arms, carrying me forward,

accompanied by legs and lungs and heartbeat; finding that space in the effortless

motion that is unique, that has no future and no past,

that is perfect and can feel infinite,

and yet I know how rare this moment is.

I am carried forward and carried back; to my fundamental self,

who was loved by my mother and who loved the tension of that love,

that encouraged me to seek the unknown, so that I could pull free of my youth

and understand the joy of carrying that love with me into my seeking.

That gift, that was planted, could only break ground by seeking new earth to grow it.

Even now, I run to find my place. Now, I create an offering of my heart and lungs to mother earth.

I am running on her, I am lifted by her, I see her bones beneath my feet.

They keep me grounded even as I move forward, even while realizing that the earth is moving with me, so that I am stilled inside.

I am balanced, even as I fall forward, creating a movement that makes a mockery of fear, that celebrates life while heading towards death and embracing both fully and with joy.

