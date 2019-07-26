Tribes, Environmentalists Angered By BLM Decision To Allow Off-Road Vehicles At Bears Ears Monument

Tribes and environmental groups are blasting the U.S. government for its decision today to allow off-road vehicles access to some archaeologically and culturally sensitive land at Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

The Bureau of Land Management says certain historic sites most at risk will be off limits, but the agency chose to close only 42 square miles to off-road vehicles compared to an earlier option that would've closed 184 square miles. Groups and tribes opposed to the plan say the year-long development process was a waste of time since previous lawsuits challenging the downsizing of Bears Ears are still pending. Today's plan comes after the agency took into account public comment following the release last summer of a proposal that laid out various alternatives. Utah State Director for the BLM said in a news release that the plan protects cultural resources while allowing for recreation, keeping most of the monument open for hunting, fishing and target shooting. President Barack Obama created Bears Ears National Monument in 2016 after years of lobbying by Native American groups asking for more protection of lands they hold sacred. President Trump downsized the area, along with Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, also in Utah.