Arizona Man Bitten By Shark In Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shark bit a man from Arizona who was boogie boarding off a beach on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Andrew Ethridge tells news outlets the 49-year-old man had lacerations on his right thigh from his Saturday afternoon shark encounter. He was treated by paramedics and drove himself to a hospital for additional treatment.

Lifeguards at New Smyrna Beach didn't see the shark after the attack.

No additional details were available.

New Smyrna Beach is known as the shark attack capital of the world. According to the International Shark Attack File, or ISAF, it's estimated that anyone who's ever swam or surfed there has been within 10ft of a shark.