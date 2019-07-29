© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Las Vegas Grasshopper Migration So Big You Can See It On Weather Radar

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2019 at 8:41 AM MST
grasshopper.jpg
NY Times
/

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.

 

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters on Thursday the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.

Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in several weeks.

He says they're usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 4.2 inches (10.7 centimeters) per year.

news_donate_30.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press