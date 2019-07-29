Several Small Lightning-Caused Fires Reported at North Rim of Grand Canyon

Officials say recent monsoonal activity has led to a few new lightning ignited fires on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park over the past several days.

Fire crews are actively working to suppress three fires within Grand Canyon National Park. The Lindbergh Fire near Lindbergh Hill is being directly suppressed. Approximately 2 acres in size, current fire behavior is reported to be moving slowly within mixed conifer. Fire crews are working to contain the fire at the smallest possible size by digging handline around the fire's perimeter.

Fire crews have contained the Lancelot Fire, near Lancelot Point. It is currently estimated to be a quarter acre in size and its smoldering in ponderosa pine forest.

The Shinumo Fire, located north of the Shinumo Amphitheater, has also been contained at less than an acre.

The Ikes Fire was reported on July 25th and is located 3 miles east of Swamp Point. It is approximately 1.5 acres in size and burning in mixed conifer and grass. Fire managers plan to confine and contain the Ikes Fire to a defined planning area while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

The Dutton Fire was also detected on July 25th and is located on the northeastern edge of the Powell Plateau. It is burning in ponderosa pine and brush. Fire managers plan to monitor the Dutton Fire.

Officials say at this time there are no road closures. However individuals driving out to Swamp or Fire Point should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorists should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

Grand Canyon National Park is receiving interagency support from local resources from the North one Interagency Fire Management Organization.