Local Type 3 Team To Assume Control Of Museum Fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 30, 2019 – A local Type 3 organization will assume command of the Museum Fire today at 6 PM. The Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 has made solid progress containing the fire and will continue mop-up, suppression repair, and cooling hot spots today. The Museum Fire Inciweb page, Facebook page, and Twitter will continue to be the most up-to-date sources of incident information.

Smoke was visible yesterday due to heavy fuels burning within the perimeter and should lessen with the rain that fell on the fire last night. Thunder storms are predicted in the area through Friday. Storms bring needed moisture, but also lightning and the risk of flash flooding. Know your area's flood risks and weather hazard bulletins by visiting weather.gov or your local news stations.

The Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team is finalizing the soil burn severity map today and assessing potential debris flow and recreation values at risk. Soil scientists and hydrologist are running models of post-fire erosion, sediment delivery and post-fire flows. These models feed into a risk assessment that will determine what types of treatments may be recommended to mitigate these risks.

Detailed information on the current Coconino National Forest Museum Fire Public Safety closure area is available on Inciweb at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/6450/0/93533.

All Flagstaff area neighborhoods are now in the “Ready” stage, which is the lowest stage of evacuation preparation. Coconino County is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency notifications at coconino.az.gov/ready. The Coconino County Emergency Call Center continues to be open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM at 928-213-2990.

Please exercise caution and drive safely on U.S. Highways 180 and 89 as firefighters, equipment and support personnel return home. Demobilization of resources is underway.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place. Wildfires are a No DRONE ZONE. For more information, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.