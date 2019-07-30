© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Utah County Declines Appeal in Navajo Voting-Rights Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2019 at 3:57 PM MST
A Utah county has decided not to pursue further appeal after a federal appeals court upheld newly drawn voting districts that led to the first majority-Navajo commission in the county.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports San Juan County commissioners voted Monday to not challenge the ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A lower court found the former district boundaries in the county that overlaps with the Navajo Nation amounted to racial gerrymandering and violated the rights of Navajo voters.

Republicans then contested the new districts used in last year's election.

Navajo voters make up slightly more than half the population of the county.

The case now goes to a state court judge who will assess fees to the county.

 

electionsvotingLocal NewsNavajo NationUtah
Associated Press
