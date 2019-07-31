Arizona Voter Registration Increases in Advance of 2020 Election

Arizona has registered nearly 50,000 voters in the last four months.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has released its quarterly report on voter registration, which showed a slight bump. The report shows there are currently 3.8 million active registered voters in Arizona, compared to 3.7 million in April.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says the increase indicates more people are interested in participating in their local and state government. But, there are also nearly 400,000 voters who continue to be labeled as inactive. Inactive status is assigned to voters whose election mail is returned undeliverable and the address has yet to be updated.