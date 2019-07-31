© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Voter Registration Increases in Advance of 2020 Election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2019 at 5:11 AM MST
voting_booths_0.jpeg
politico.com
/

Arizona has registered nearly 50,000 voters in the last four months.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has released its quarterly report on voter registration, which showed a slight bump. The report shows there are currently 3.8 million active registered voters in Arizona, compared to 3.7 million in April.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says the increase indicates more people are interested in participating in their local and state government. But, there are also nearly 400,000 voters who continue to be labeled as inactive. Inactive status is assigned to voters whose election mail is returned undeliverable and the address has yet to be updated.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Secretary of State Katie HobbsVoteRegistered voters
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content