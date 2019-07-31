Bill Would Help Retired Lab Animals Find a Caring Home

Arizona Republican U.S. Senator Martha McSally is co-sponsor of a bill that would encourage the adoption or retirement of animals no longer needed for research in federal laboratories.

Supporters say more than 50,000 cats, dogs, monkeys, rabbits and other animals regulated under federal law were used in labs in 2018. They say many animals are killed when federal agencies lack policies on adopting or retiring animals no longer needed for research.

The bill introduced Tuesday would direct federal agencies to have such policies.

Proponents of the measure say retiring animals should get the chance to live in caring homes.