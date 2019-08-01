© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Kid Reporter Nows Lives in Arizona Town Where She Made News

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2019 at 5:12 AM MST
HildeKateLysiak.jpeg
washingtonpost.com
/

A 12-year-old reporter from Pennsylvania who made national headlines for her confrontation with a marshal in an Arizona border town is now a permanent member of the community.

Hilde Kate Lysiak and her family moved to Patagonia, Arizona from their Selinsgrove home earlier this week.

In an editorial on her website, the young journalist says she will now focus more on investigative pieces instead of local crime.

Her father, Matthew Lysiak, says they have vacationed in Patagonia the last few years but relocating there was always the goal.

It was during one of those vacations that Hilde Lysiak encountered a marshal while chasing a tip on her bicycle. The video of it drew mostly backlash online for the marshal. She later received an apology from the town's mayor.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
