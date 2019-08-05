© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Science and Innovations

Perseid Meteor Shower Vies With Moon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 5, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks next week, but start watching the skies now to see shooting stars before the full moon washes out the show. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The best time to look for shooting stars is between midnight and dawn. By the time the shower peaks on August 12th and 13th, a nearly full moon will outshine the fainter meteors. But bright fireballs will still be visible. They’ll radiate from the constellation of Perseus in the northeast.

A few meteors might also appear from the Delta Aquariid shower which began in mid-July. Those ones radiate from the constellation of Aquarius in the southern sky.

Meteor showers take place when Earth passes through the dusty path left by a comet. Most shooting stars that burn up in our atmosphere are smaller than a grain of sand.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
