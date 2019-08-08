© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Forest Service Proposes to Expand Projects Exempted from Environmental Review

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 8, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
Brady Smith, Coconino National Forest
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to expand its list of projects that don’t require environmental review. The agency says the change is needed to make forest restoration among other things more efficient, but critics say it eliminates public involvement. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The new list includes logging associated with forest restoration on up to forty two hundred acres, constructing new roads, and issuing special use permits.

If the rule is finalized, these projects would no longer require environmental analysis, advance notice, or public comment under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Jennifer Ruyle is a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.  She says, "It saves time and resources—bottom line, money—that could be spent on the activities that we do need to do." Ruyle says past reviews show the selected projects have no significant environmental effects.

But Mary O’Brien of the nonprofit conservation organization Grand Canyon Trust argues public involvement is necessary. "You could wake up one day and find that your hiking trail is now five miles of Forest Service road that’ll be cars driving it," she says. "That’s one of the examples the Forest Service gives that would not require any public notice or comment."

Monday is the last day for the public to comment on the proposed rule.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentGrand Canyon TrustForest ServiceLocal NewsforestScience and Innovationforest restoration
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
