© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico Officials Believe They've Located a Missing 'Moon Tree'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2019 at 5:05 AM MST
moon_tree_0.jpeg
(NASA via AP File)
/

Officials believe they may have found one of the missing trees planted in New Mexico from seeds taken to the moon during the Apollo 14 mission.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT reports former New Mexico first lady Clara Apodaca and a naturalist have identified a tree they believe to be one of those planted in the state four decades ago. Apodaca and the naturalist say a Douglas Fir located in a grassy area north of the state capitol in Santa Fe is a moon tree. Apodaca helped plant it.

The discovery comes after the Albuquerque station reported officials feared they had lost track of the trees.

Moon trees were grown from 500 seeds taken into orbit around the moon by former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper Stuart Roosa during the 1971 mission.

Albuquerque officials said the moon tree planted at the city's Civic Plaza later died after the plaza was remodeled in 1996.

Other states, like Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, have kept up with moon trees and periodically organize events around them.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News nasaApollo 14Apollo 11Moon TreeClara ApodacaNew Mexico State CapitalSanta FeStuart RoosaDouglas Fir
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content