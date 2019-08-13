Arizona Copper Mine Ruling Expected to Have National Impact

Experts say a federal court ruling against a proposed southern Arizona mining project is expected to have national repercussions if upheld by higher courts.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mining industry has decried the ruling against the proposed $1.9 billion Rosemont Mine. The U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for the new copper mine in southeastern Arizona was overruled last month in U.S. District Court.

The project was planned to spread across federal, state and private land.

Mining company attorneys say the decision usurps the role of government agencies and could bring chaos to federal mining reviews that would lead to permitting delays.

Conservation and tribal groups praise the ruling, saying it recognizes the Forest Service's failure to protect public land and resources.

The area is natural habitat for many unique animal and plant species including jaguars.