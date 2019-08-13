© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Copper Mine Ruling Expected to Have National Impact

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press/KNAU Staff
Published August 13, 2019 at 6:18 AM MST
Experts say a federal court ruling against a proposed southern Arizona mining project is expected to have national repercussions if upheld by higher courts.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mining industry has decried the ruling against the proposed $1.9 billion Rosemont Mine. The U.S. Forest Service's approval of plans for the new copper mine in southeastern Arizona was overruled last month in U.S. District Court.

The project was planned to spread across federal, state and private land.

Mining company attorneys say the decision usurps the role of government agencies and could bring chaos to federal mining reviews that would lead to permitting delays.

Conservation and tribal groups praise the ruling, saying it recognizes the Forest Service's failure to protect public land and resources.

The area is natural habitat for many unique animal and plant species including jaguars.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News miningU.S. Forest ServiceRosemont Copper Mine
