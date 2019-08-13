© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Authorities: Arizona Man Apparently Drowns in Lake Powell

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 13, 2019 at 2:39 PM MST
lake-powell-660.jpg

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area authorities say an Arizona man has apparently drowned in Lake Powell.

They say 33-year-old Albert Shortman of Cow Springs was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday by the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Shortman's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

National Park Service rangers at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report of a missing person on Sunday morning.

A dive team found Shortman's body near the Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell.

