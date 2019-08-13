© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former AZ Lawmaker Shooter Released From Hospital

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 13, 2019 at 2:42 PM MST
A former Arizona legislator who was the first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began has been released from a hospital after being seriously ill.

The Arizona Republic reports that ex-Rep. Don Shooter was released Monday and that son D.J. Shooter said his father was "doing a lot better."

Lobbyist and family friend Gretchen Jacobs previously said the 67-year-old Yuma Republican's hospitalization following an intestinal blockage included emergency surgery and time on life support.

Shooter was expelled from the Legislature in 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts. Other women complained he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Shooter said at the time his actions didn't justify expulsion.

KNAU and Arizona News Don ShooterArizona Legislature
