Coconino NF: Museum Fire Remains Contained Despite Recent Smoke

Coconino National Forest officials say current weather conditions are causing some increased fire activity within the Museum Fire.

They say the fire remains 100% contained, and any recent smoke is coming from burning areas that pose no threat to containment lines.



A release from the forest says the fire burned in a mosaic pattern, which left areas unburned.

Those areas could continue to burn at low intensity in the coming weeks or possibly months.

Fire crews remain in the area, and continue to monitor containment lines, according to forest officials.

