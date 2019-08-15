© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino NF: Museum Fire Remains Contained Despite Recent Smoke

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Person: KNAU STAFF
Published August 15, 2019 at 4:41 PM MST
Coconino National Forest officials say current weather conditions are causing some increased fire activity within the Museum Fire.

They say the fire remains 100% contained, and any recent smoke is coming from burning areas that pose no threat to containment lines.

 
A release from the forest says the fire burned in a mosaic pattern, which left areas unburned.

Those areas could continue to burn at low intensity in the coming weeks or possibly months.

Fire crews remain in the area, and continue to monitor containment lines, according to forest officials.
 

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffFire Season 2019Museum Fire
