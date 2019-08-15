© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Construction of Border Barrier Delayed in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 15, 2019 at 5:14 AM MST
The federal government is delaying construction on parts of the border fence in Arizona because it's still working on design plans.

Attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday plans to replace waist-high barriers this month with taller fencing in a wildlife refuge, national monument and conservation area are being delayed until October.

Authorities plan on using Defense Department funds under President Donald Trump's emergency declaration.

The Center for Biological Diversity last week asked a federal judge to halt work on 68 miles of border wall, saying the government unlawfully waived dozens of laws.

Environmentalists say the new barriers will damage wildlife habitat.

President Trump and some federal officials say the replacement fencing is crucial to national security.

