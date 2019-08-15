Construction of Border Barrier Delayed in Arizona

The federal government is delaying construction on parts of the border fence in Arizona because it's still working on design plans.

Attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday plans to replace waist-high barriers this month with taller fencing in a wildlife refuge, national monument and conservation area are being delayed until October.

Authorities plan on using Defense Department funds under President Donald Trump's emergency declaration.

The Center for Biological Diversity last week asked a federal judge to halt work on 68 miles of border wall, saying the government unlawfully waived dozens of laws.

Environmentalists say the new barriers will damage wildlife habitat.

President Trump and some federal officials say the replacement fencing is crucial to national security.