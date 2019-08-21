Flagstaff Unified School District Announces Security Incident Involving Personal Data

The Flagstaff Unified School District has notified more than 6,500 students and 319 staff members that their personal information may have been exposed during a security incident.

Information released included the first and last names of students and employee first and last names, FUSD employee email addresses, and, in limited cases, employee ID numbers. FUSD was made aware of the situation in earlier this month and the district said it has worked to validate data relating to the breach while evaluating that other services were not impacted.

The incident is part of a breach of Pearson Assessment's AIMSweb system, and affects 13,000 schools and universities nationwide. FUSD used AIMSweb between the 2010 to 2018 school years.

Notifications to student’s families and employees were done via phone calls and emails with information regarding a complimentary one-year offer for membership in Experian’s IdentityWorksSM system that monitors identity detection and resolution of potential identity theft. Impacted individuals have until January 31, 2020 to register for the identity theft restoration services.

“We take data management and security seriously in the Flagstaff Unified School District“ said FUSD Communications Director Zachery Fountain. “Upon receiving word of the breach, our teams worked to validate the issues, evaluate potential security issues, and inform those impacted in a quick manner that also ensured that the full scope of the issue was understood and could be communicated” he said.

FUSD has set up a website with information pertaining to the breach that will be updated if additional information is learned through the process.

The information is available at fusd1.org/impacted.