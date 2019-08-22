Cost to Suppress Flagstaff's Museum Fire Reaches into the Millions

Officials estimate it has cost nearly $9-million to fight the Museum Fire near Flagstaff.

Coconino County is expecting to spend about $1.4 million and the Burn Area Emergency Response team expects a $2 million bill. That brings the total to about $12-million dollars, so far.

The fire started on July 21st in the Dry Lake Hills are north of Flagstaff between Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks. It has been fully contained after burning across more than 1,900 acres of Ponderosa Pine and brush. The cause remains under investigation.

Officials with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project say it will take more time to study how the fire may have affected habitat for the Mexican Spotted Owl and other wildlife in the area.

FWPP says in a written news release that when the fire started cutting and thinning work of vegetation in the area was less than half complete and that some slash piles had been created and were drying for burning this winter.

Project officials say work will continue with deck sales and log removal around the fire scene and the goal is to complete this work later this year, if possible.