© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey Commissions Suicide Prevention Project Amid High Rates in Rural Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 22, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
election_2018_governor_arizona_ducey_96915_s878x622.jpg
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/

Rural counties in Arizona have more than double the rates of suicide than those in urban areas. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, officials have begun an effort to increase mental health and other services outside of Arizona’s biggest cities. 

Governor Doug Ducey has commissioned a broad prevention project involving local and tribal leaders, school officials, mental health professionals and others.

Slide3.jpg

"This issue has risen to the level of what we call a breakthrough project similar to what we did with the opioid epidemic. Bringing all the stakeholder groups together and putting a plan together in policy with a real sense of urgency," he says.

Slide2.jpg

Ducey says he and other state officials are focusing on expanding mental health and counseling services, especially in schools though Arizona has the lowest student-to-counselor ratio in the country.

Arizona’s suicide rate was 24% higher than the rest of the country in 2017. Suicide rates in Navajo and Apache counties were twice those of Maricopa and Pinal counties in 2017. In La Paz County, it was more than triple

news_donate_24.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News suicidepublic healthLocal NewsDoug Duceynavajo countyTribesApache Countyrural issues
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content