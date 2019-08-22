© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2019 at 1:38 PM MST
Coconino County officials say mosquitoes near Lake Mary have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health officials say they are working to reduce mosquito populations in that area, and will continue trapping and testing the insects county-wide in the coming months.

They ask that people in the county take preventative measures until cold weather returns.

Coconino County has not had a confirmed case since 2010, though there were three suspected cases from 2014-2015.

More than 90 percent of Arizona’s West Nile cases occur in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties, with fewer than five cases occurring throughout Northern Arizona each year.
 

