Wildfire Near Prescott Will Affect Some Deer and Bear Hunts

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say the Sheridan Fire will affect some deer and bear hunts in Prescott National Forest.

The lighting-caused fire burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott is forcing the closure of an area within the forest's Chino Valley Ranger District.

The latest estimates show the fire has covered more than 8,500 acres, and is listed at zero percent contained.

Officials say the closure will affect those hunters who are planning to hunt deer and bear in parts of Game Management Unit 17B.

The archery-only, nonpermit-tag season for deer and general season for bear in that area begins Friday.

Prescott National Forest officials say Camp Wood Road is now completely closed within forest boundaries to the public, adding that there have been places where the fire has leapt the road and caused spot fires.

The closure is for the protection of the public and to allow U.S. Forest Service personnel to effectively manage the lightning-caused wildfire.

Areas outside of the closures will remain open to hunting.