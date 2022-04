Embry Riddle Aeronautical University will welcome the largest incoming class ever Monday.

The university's Prescott campus is expecting 850 new students when courses begin, an increase of 23% from last year’s freshman class.



Embry Riddle’s total enrollment will reach nearly 3,000 this year, with more than 70 percent of students majoring in either engineering or aviation.

The university opened its Prescott campus in 1978.