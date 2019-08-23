FCC Approves Funding to Expand Broadband Internet in Rural Arizona

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more than $160 million to improve and expand high-speed broadband services in rural Arizona.

The FCC estimates the funding could supply upgraded internet service to more than 13,000 homes in rural parts of the state. It’s part of a nationwide authorization of over $4.9 billion to boost broadband service over the next decade for more than 455,000 homes and businesses in 39 states. About 44,000 homes would benefit on tribal lands across the country.

The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. These carriers agreed this year to accept subsidies based on the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM, which provides predictability, rewards efficiency, and provides more value for each taxpayer dollar.

In return, carriers must maintain, improve, and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream to over 363,000 locations nationwide, including more than 37,000 locations on Tribal lands.